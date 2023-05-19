New Delhi, [India], May 19 (ANI): SP Singh Baghel, who was Minister of State for Law and Justice, took charge as Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

After taking charge, SP Singh Baghel while interacting with the media thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing his trust in him and also assured the people that he will fulfil all the expectations and do the needful.

Also Read | Congress Slams PM Narendra Modi Over Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 Currency Notes, Says 'Typical of Our Self-Styled Vishwaguru'.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the expectations, hopes and aspirations that he has given me this new responsibility. I will stand up to what is expected of me with the full support of Mansukh Mandaviya, my colleague Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and department officials," said SP Singh Baghel.

Earlier on Thursday, a communique from Rashtrapati Bhawan said that Baghel will take charge as the Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | Rs 2000 Note Exchange Facility Available Till September 30, Says RBI After It Announces To Withdraw the Banknotes From Circulation.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct that Prof. S P Singh Baghel, Minister of State be assigned as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in place of Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice," the communication said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)