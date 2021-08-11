SP MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad while speaking to ANI in New delhi (File pic/ ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision of passing the OBC Bill in Lok Sabha.

Nishad while speaking to ANI said that Samajwadi Party welcomes the decision of passing the OBC bill by the Central Government.

"A state-wise list for Scheduled Castes should also be prepared as caste census is important for castes like Kashyap-Nishad and on the basis of caste census, 50% (SC) quota should be increased", said Nishad.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar introduced the Constitution 127 (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, proposed to give back power to states to identify social and economic backward classes.

In a meeting held earlier, opposition parties also decided to co-operate with the Centre in passing the Bill to restore states' power to identify backward classes. (ANI)

