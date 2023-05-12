Bhubaneswar, May 12: Odisha Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha and two state ministers resigned Friday evening in the wake of speculations that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contemplating a reshuffle of his cabinet. Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle: School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Labour Minister Srikant Sahu Resign.

The two ministers of state who put in their papers are Samir Ranjan Dash (School and Mass Education) and Srikant Sahu (Labour). After submitting his resignation letter, Arukha said he has quit on personal grounds. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Meets PM Narendra Modi, Asks for Site Clearance of Sri Jagannath Puri International Airport.

“I will accept whatever responsibility is given to me,” he added. Dash and Sahu were unavailable for comments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)