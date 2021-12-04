Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 4 (ANI): Odisha assembly speaker SN Patra on Saturday adjourned the house till 4 pm after a ruckus broke out over the Mamita Meher's murder case.

Congress MLAs protested against State Home Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, demanding his resignation.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said that his government will move the competent court for fast track trial in the murder case of Mamita Meher.On October 8, a partially burnt body of a 24-year-old school teacher was found by the Odisha police from a dug-up pit near a sports stadium in Kalahandi.

Meher, who lived in Turikela tehsil in the Balangir district and taught in school in the Mahalinga area of the district, had gone missing in early October.Orissa High Court has nominated former District Judge ABS Naidu to monitor the investigation in connection with Mamita Meher murder case.

Earlier on November 26, the State Government had requested the Orissa High Court to nominate a sitting or retired Judge of the Orissa High Court or a District and Sessions Judge to monitor the investigation. (ANI)

