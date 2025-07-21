New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday inaugurated a National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) Seva Centre on the Assembly premises, marking a major step towards digitising legislative processes and enhancing transparency.

Speaking at the event, Gupta said the inauguration of the centre and the successful completion of the first phase of the project marked a critical milestone in “our commitment to a digital, transparent, and sustainable legislature”.

“This initiative reflects our alignment with the prime minister's vision of Digital India, paperless governance, and the transformative idea of ‘One Nation, One Application'.

“It is unfortunate that earlier governments made no sincere efforts in this direction. With NeVA, we are now bridging that gap and paving the way for a more accountable and modern legislative ecosystem,” Gupta said.

The first batch of MLAs actively participated and showed keen interest in the working of the application, an official statement said.

Each member was provided with a smartphone preloaded with the NeVA application, allowing seamless access to the list of business, legislative questions, documents, and session updates, it said.

The members appreciated the initiative and acknowledged its role in improving legislative efficiency, the statement said.

A three-day training programme, scheduled from July 21 to July 23, has been designed to equip the MLAs with practical knowledge of the NeVA platform's tools and functionalities.

The training programme aims to ensure their effective participation in the upcoming Monsoon Session (of the Assembly) by enabling a smooth transition to paperless legislative functioning, the statement said.

Expert trainers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs conducted the session for the first batch.

The three-day training is being conducted in a batch-wise manner across six batches, ensuring personalised and focused engagement for all members, the statement added.

To facilitate this digital transformation, 18 high-speed computers have been installed at the newly-established NeVA Seva Centre, it said.

