Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], September 12 (ANI): Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps, undertook a comprehensive visit to Churachandpur District as part of his wider review of the security landscape across Manipur on Thursday, said a press release from Assam Rifles.

The visit encompassed key locations including Imphal, Bishnupur, and forward areas along the Indo-Myanmar border, reflecting the Corps' continued commitment to maintaining operational readiness and fostering inter-agency coordination.

During his tour, the Corps Commander interacted with a combined strength of 61 individuals comprising Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris, and serving personnel of the Assam Rifles and Indian Army.

The gathering provided a meaningful platform to acknowledge the contributions of veterans and their families, while reinforcing the enduring bond between the armed forces and the communities they serve.

Senior Ex-Servicemen were felicitated in recognition of their service, and a token of appreciation was presented as a gesture of respect and gratitude. The Ex-Servicemen expressed heartfelt appreciation for the interaction, which reaffirmed the respect and recognition accorded to their service and sacrifices.

Lt Gen Pendharkar also engaged with personnel from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Manipur Police, and other security agencies deployed across the state.

His interactions focused on assessing the prevailing security dynamics, particularly in sensitive border regions, and commending the collective efforts of all ranks for their professionalism, dedication, and high morale under challenging conditions.

The visit underscored inclusive approach of the Indian Army as well as Assam Rifles to security management and its sustained outreach to veterans and local communities. The Spear Corps Commander's engagements across Manipur reflect a holistic approach to security, unity, and institutional solidarity--anchored in professionalism and mutual respect. (ANI)

