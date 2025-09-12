Washington, September 11: Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump’s nominee for US Ambassador to India, during his Senate confirmation hearing, revealed that the US has invited an Indian delegation to visit Washington next week and the two sides are close to a deal.

“We're actively negotiating with the Indians right now. In fact, the President has invited their commerce and trade ministers to come visit us next week, and he'll be meeting with Ambassador Greer here in Washington. Part of that will include a hopeful deal. We're not that far apart right now on a deal. In fact, they're negotiating the nitty-gritty of a deal,” he announced. ‘India One of the Most Important Relationships Our Nation Has in World’, Says Next US Ambassador to Delhi Sergio Gor.

He also reiterated Washington’s commitment to the Quad – a group of four democracies – India, the United States, Japan and Australia. Gor said that the group is “vitally important” and indicated that President Trump could travel to India for the leaders’ summit, which is scheduled to occur in India later this year. “The president is fully committed to continuing to meet with the Quad and strengthening it. In fact, there's already been talk of a trip for the next Quad meeting,” Gor added.

He recalled how Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Quad Foreign Ministers within an hour after assuming office. “Secretary Rubio was sworn in, one hour after his first meeting at Foggy Bottom, which was a meeting with the foreign ministers of the Quad,” he emphasised. ‘Unlocking Limitless Potential of India-US Ties’: PM Narendra Modi Responds to Donald Trump’s Call for Renewed Trade Talks.

On India-China relations, Gor said that despite the current “hiccups” in India-US ties, he believed Washington has “a much warmer relationship than they have with the Chinese” and hoped that India is “pulled into our side, and away from that.” “Just five years ago, they were in open conflict. Frankly, they are concerned by Chinese expansionism, and Chinese expansionism is not just on the border of India; it's all over the area. And we share a lot in common, and then we share a lot of the same concerns that other nations in the region do. We will make that a top priority,” he added.

Gor also lauded India for being a “stopgap” within the BRICS grouping. “Indians have been on our side on various issues within BRICS, including several individuals in BRICS - Brazil, China, who have pushed for years to move away from the US dollar. India has been the stopgap for that. India is much more willing and open to engage with us than with some of those other individuals that are in BRICS,” he pointed out.

