Kolkata, September 11: Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Alappuzha, K.C. Venugopal on Thursday said it was for West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) to decide on its alliance partner in the state. Speaking to media persons after chairing a meeting of of state Congress leadership, Venugopal said the final decision regarding the alliance in Bengal will be taken by party's high command.

Responding to queries on whether the state Congress will continue its alliance with the CPI-M-led Left Front in West Bengal, the senior Congress leader said: "This type of things will be decided in the Pradesh Congress Committee. Every state has its freedom to discuss about alliances and political situations. They will discuss about the political situation in the state. And they will come forward with the solution to the high command. That point of time, high command will take a call." TMC Seeks Renaming of West Bengal As ‘Bangla’, Says ‘This Carries Signature of State’s History and Culture’.

The senior leader also said that it was too early to discuss political alliances in respective states. "Now this is not the time for deciding the alliances. Now Congress is fighting for ideology all over India. We are fighting for Constitution of India. Here also the same fight is happening," he added. The senior leader held the meeting today in a bid to accelerate the work of the WBPCC and its organisation.

Last month, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the constitution of Political Affairs Committee, Pradesh Election Committee and Executive Committee for West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC). The party also appointed officer bearers and district presidents for the state Congress unit. The formation of political affairs committee and election committee and the visit of central Congress leaders to the state assume significance ahead of 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls. Congress Appoints Subhankar Sarkar as President of Its West Bengal Unit

The development comes amidst uncertainty within the West Bengal Congress over its potential alliance or seat-sharing strategy for the 2026 Assembly elections, amid clear signs that the party’s central leadership -- including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi -- is drawing closer to the Trinamool Congress.

The central question troubling state Congress leaders is whether the party will continue its seat-sharing arrangement with the CPI(M)-led Left Front -- already going on since 2016 -- or switch to a new partnership with the Trinamool Congress for the 2026 polls. Officially, the state Congress President in West Bengal, Subhankar Sarkar, has said that whether at the national level or the state level, the final decision of alliance or seat-sharing agreement ultimately rests with the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

