Kohima (Nagaland) [India], October 23 (ANI): Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps, on Thursday visited Sector Headquarters, Assam Rifles at Lekhapani to review the operational preparedness and ongoing counter-insurgency efforts in South Arunachal Pradesh.

The visit was aimed at assessing the ground situation, interacting with troops, and reviewing the effectiveness of the security measures undertaken by the Assam Rifles in the region.

During his visit, the General Officer was briefed on the operational achievements, area domination measures and people-centric initiatives being carried out by the Sector.

General officer appreciated the professionalism, dedication and selfless service of Assam Rifles personnel, acknowledging their crucial role in curbing insurgent activities and maintaining peace and stability in South Arunachal Pradesh.

While addressing the troops, the GOC lauded their steadfastness, courage, and sense of duty, displayed during challenging operations in difficult terrain and under adverse weather conditions.

He emphasised that the peace achieved in the region was the result of the troops' relentless efforts and sacrifices.

He also stressed the need to sustain the momentum through continued vigilance and proactive engagement with the local populace.

The General Officer urged all ranks to maintain high standards of operational readiness, physical fitness and morale while remaining prepared to meet emerging challenges.

Earlier on October 22, the General Officer Commanding Spear Corps visited HQ IGAR (North) and conducted a comprehensive review of the operational readiness, ongoing activities, and the challenges faced by the formation.

The visit was aimed at evaluating the force's preparedness to safeguard security and maintain stability in the critical region of the North East. Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps, lauded the professionalism and commitment of the Assam Rifles as the 'Friends of the North East' and reiterated the necessity of maintaining heightened vigilance and robust civil-military cooperation to ensure sustained peace and security in the region.

He also emphasised the ongoing commitment of Assam Rifles to support and collaborate with the local communities, fostering mutual trust and ensuring the successful execution of future operations. (ANI)

