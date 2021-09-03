Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): A Special Border Security Force (BSF) Train got derailed on Thursday while entering Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur station.

The incident took place around 7:45 pm in the evening.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Power & Redmi 9i Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 500: Report.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the incident took place after two wheels of bom wagon which was 11th from train engine got derailed.

"A BSF Special Train electric loco number 27004 derailed at 7:45 pm yesterday, while entering Shahjahanpur station common line no. 5, after 2 wheels of bom wagon 5824150273, 11th from train engine got derailed by LKO end trolly," Ministry informed.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime To Get 6,000 mAh Battery & Reverse Wired Charging: Report.

The ministry further informed that minor derailment had happed and no injuries have been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)