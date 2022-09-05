New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Special camps have been organised in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi to facilitate linking of Aadhaar with voter ID, a poll body said on Monday.

The camps were organized in 2,684 polling locations across the national capital, Delhi CEO Office said.

These camps aimed to provide every possible assistance to electors in linking Aadhaar with voter ID, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, Ranbir Singh was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the CEO Office.

The CEO said new voters who have not enrolled for their voter identity card, can enroll along with their Aadhaar card while existing voters who have already enrolled in the voter list can link their Aadhaar number with their voter identity card voluntarily by filing Form 6-B.

The programme shall be completed by April 1, 2023. Efforts will be made to assist 100 per cent of existing electors in submitting Form 6B, he said.

The Delhi CEO emphasized that while handling Aadhaar number of the applicants, the provision under Section 37 of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, Benefits and Services), Act 2016, shall be adhered to.

Under no circumstances shall Aadhaar number go in public. If the electors' information is required to be put for public display, the Aadhaar details shall be removed or masked, he said.

