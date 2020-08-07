Ranchi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday asked the state government to speed up COVID-19 tests.

Taking suo motu cognisance, the bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan asked the government to speed up testing in such districts where it has not yet begun.

The court also asked the government to ponder over a petition, urging for starting plasma therapy and creating a plasma bank in main hospitals in the state, including the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

