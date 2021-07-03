Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed the officials to take prompt action to get back the deposits of investors from chit fund companies.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with State Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and other senior officials at his residence on Friday morning.

He gave instructions to constitute a committee of Collector and Superintendent of Police at the district level. This committee would review the progress of action being taken against the chit fund companies, by holding weekly time-bound meetings. Action for recovery should be taken as per the rules, after gathering information about the properties of chit fund companies from investors and local people at district level. Baghel suggested officials to develop a portal for the same.

According to a statement from the state government, it was informed in the meeting that 427 cases have been registered against 187 unregulated chit fund companies in the state, out of which 265 cases are pending in the courts. So far, Rs 9,32,00,000 has been attached to chit fund companies and Rs 7,86,00,000 has been returned to 17,322 investors.

The Chief Minister directed the state police to take strict action to curb the activities such as betting, gambling, illegal liquor business.

In the meeting, Baghel directed to expedite the proceedings of cases related to the release of tribal people detained in jails. He said that under the scheme of Naxalites Surrender and Rehabilitation, the surrendered Naxalites should be benefited from welfare schemes of various departments besides the Home Department.

He also directed to expedite the recruitment process of Sub-Inspectors and Bastar Fighters. Baghel gave instructions to pace up the development works in Naxal affected areas of Sukma and Bijapur districts. He said that solar pumps should be distributed to the farmers in these areas, construction of Panchayat buildings, Anganwadi buildings, fair price shop buildings should be approved, eligible people should be provided forest rights recognition letters and development works should be done on their lands under MNREGA. (ANI)

