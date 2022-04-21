New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered to the ground of a SpiceJet plane over a passenger's complaint of dirty seats and malfunctioning cabin panels on Tuesday.

However, after the airline rectified the issues, it has been ordered to resume operations.

Also Read | Heroin Worth Rs 1,300 Crore Seized from Container Near Kandla Port in Gujarat.

On Tuesday, a passenger travelling on the plane from Bengaluru to Guwahati posted pictures on Twitter showing dirty seats and malfunctioning cabin panels and tagged DGCA and other concerned bodies.

Taking note of the tweet, DGCA ordered immediate action over the tweet and after the aeroplane Boeing 737 returned back to Bengaluru, a surprise check was conducted by DGCA officials and it has been ordered to fly only after carrying out require repairs and clearance from DGCA, said a senior DGCA official.

Also Read | Air Courier Service for Central Armed Police Forces, IB, NDRF Resuming from April 23.

The repair work was fixed and it has been cleared to resume operations, he added.

SpiceJet spokesperson has confirmed the incident, he said, "Aircraft interior cabin work was carried out on a SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed in Bengaluru at around 3.40 pm on April 19 on the direction of the DGCA. The aircraft resumed flying from the morning of April 20 after DGCA approval." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)