New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Reacting to the reports of former Indian Olympic Association president Sharad Pawar, Sports Minister Sunil Kedar, Cabinet Minister Aditi Tatkare and other ministers and dignitaries parking their vehicles on a race track for athletes in Pune's Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex that has sparked controversy, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent charge) Kiren Rijiju said that the country is lacking in sufficient sports facilities, there is a need to properly care of the existing sports centers.

"As it is we are lacking in sufficient sports facilities in our country. All the sports centers need proper care," tweeted Rijiju reacting to media coverage of the incident.

Apologising for the incident, Pune District Information Officer also issued a clarification in this matter that has created a lot of controversy.

Stating that the vehicles at the athletic track at Shiv Chhatrapati track had gone for an event organised for International sports university on June 26, the officer said that although only one vehicle was allowed to use the cement concrete road near the athletic track but some vehicles reached there suddenly.

"The incident has been noted by the sports minister and instructions have been issued to make sure that such an incident is not repeated again. Going forward it will be made sure that vehicles are not allowed at an athletic track," said the Pune District Information Officer in a statement issued today.

Meanwhile, Om Prakash Bakoria, Sports Commissioner of Maharashtra told ANI that since Pawar had some issue in his leg, therefore only his vehicle was allowed to be parked on the cemented track so that he does not face any problem in walking and the guards on duty were informed too. He issued an apology on behalf of the state's sports department and assured that such an incident shall not be repeated.

"Pawar sahib has an issue with his leg, if he was taken from another side he would have to climb two to three staircase hence only his vehicle was allowed. The vehicle was allowed on cemented track only and guards on duty were informed the same as well. But unfortunately, the vehicles came in a row (on track). It was allowed just to make site he does not face problem in walking. On behalf of the sports department I apologise for it and assure you that such an incident will not be repeated again," said the State Sports Commissioner.

According to reports, the ministers did not want to use the elevators to reach the second floor of the sports complex which houses a meeting room. To avoid the inconvenience, the ministers decided to take the cars up to the second floor of the complex and parked the cars on the athletic track.

Reportedly, the cars were parked till the meeting came to an end. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)