New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): In a decisive action against the illicit trade of spurious drugs, a joint investigation was conducted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), East Zone, and the Drugs Control Directorate, West Bengal, at a wholesale premises in Kolkata.

The raid carried out at M/s Care and Cure For You in Kolkata, resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, and other drugs suspected to be spurious, a release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

According to the release, the drugs, labelled as being manufactured in various countries including Ireland, Turkey, the USA, and Bangladesh, were found without any supporting documents to prove their legitimate importation into India. In the absence of such documentation, these drugs are deemed to be spurious.

The investigating team also discovered several empty packing materials, further raising concerns over the authenticity of the seized products.

The total market value of the drugs seized is estimated at approximately Rs 6.60 Crore. To ensure proper investigation, samples of the drugs have been sent for quality testing. The remaining seized quantity is being kept in safe custody by the CDSCO, the release said.

The investigation has led to the arrest of the accused, a woman identified as the proprietor of the wholesale firm, who was taken into custody by the Drugs Inspector of CDSCO, East Zone. The Hon'ble Court has granted judicial custody of the accused for 14 days and permitted further interrogation. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public. The seizure and ongoing investigation underscore the government's zero-tolerance policy towards the circulation of counterfeit and substandard drugs in the market. The CDSCO and state authorities will continue to work in close coordination to combat the threat posed by spurious drugs and to safeguard the interests of consumers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)