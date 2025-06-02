Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 2 (ANI): The 'Mahakumbhabishekam' (Grand Consecration) ceremony of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is scheduled to take place on June 8, following the renovation of the temple. The 'Kalasa Puja' rituals will begin today, June 2.

The ceremony will include the dedication of the domes in front of the main shrine, the re-installation of the Vishwaksena idol, and the 'Ashtabandhakalasam' ritual at the Thiruvambady Sree Krishnaswamy Temple will be performed together.

The temple was last renovated in 1750 by Maharaja Marthanda Varma, who also performed the Trippadi Daanam. This upcoming stupa dedication marks the first in 270 years.

The renovation was undertaken based on recommendations from an expert committee appointed by the Supreme Court in March 2017, which had found damage to some of the idols. As part of the first phase of restoration, a silver flagstaff was installed at the Thiruvambady Sree Krishnaswamy Temple four years ago.

The Kumbhabhishekam ceremony will be conducted on June 8 between 7.40 am and 8.40 am on June 8. (ANI)

