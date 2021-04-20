Bhopal, Apr 20 (PTI) Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and his Art of Living Foundation will help in a bid to boost people's immunity against COVID-19 and improve the health of those who had been infected, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday.

Chouhan spoke to the spiritual leader over phone during the day, after which a statement from the CMO said that "cooperation regarding Yoga and Ayurveda will be taken (from Art of Living) to increase immunity against COVID-19 infection and to improve the health of the people affected by it".

The CM said guidance would be given to patients about a healthy and nutritious diet during treatment, along with help to prevent conditions such as restlessness, anxiety, stress and depression arising due to coronavirus pandemic.

"Guidance on Yoga, pranayama, asanas and diet will be provided through video calls, phone calls to the people living under home isolation and those living in COVID care centres," he said, adding that the Jan Abhiyan Parishad will oversee coordination and cooperation in this initiative.

