India News | Srikalahasti Temple Set to Reopen in Chittoor from June 16

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Preparations are underway at Srikalahasti Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor as the temple is all set to reopen for devotees from June 16.

As all the religious places were allowed to reopen for devotees from June 8 by the government, the Srikalahasti Temple remained closed as it was in containment zone then.

"All religious places opened from June 8 as per Government orders, but our temple was not opened as it was in containment zone then," Executive Officer Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be re-opened from June 8. (ANI)

