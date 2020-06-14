Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Srikalahasti Temple Set to Reopen in Chittoor from June 16

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 01:37 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Srikalahasti Temple Set to Reopen in Chittoor from June 16

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Preparations are underway at Srikalahasti Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor as the temple is all set to reopen for devotees from June 16.

As all the religious places were allowed to reopen for devotees from June 8 by the government, the Srikalahasti Temple remained closed as it was in containment zone then.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

"All religious places opened from June 8 as per Government orders, but our temple was not opened as it was in containment zone then," Executive Officer Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be re-opened from June 8. (ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement