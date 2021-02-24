Srinagar/New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at the premises of two business groups in the Kashmir valley, sources said.

They said the raids were conducted in Srinagar and adjoining areas with the assistance of security personnel.

There was no official word from the central probe agency.

The sources, however, said the searches are linked to a money laundering probe.

One of the business premises being searched is linked to the office bearer of a regional political party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)