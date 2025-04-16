Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 16 (ANI): BJP leader SS Channy defended the BJP on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against the Gandhis on National Herald. He stated that the matter dates back to the Congress regime and is currently under judicial scrutiny.

Speaking to ANI, Channy said, "This case was registered during the Congress government's tenure and was initiated by the court itself. Now, the proceedings are underway, and the ED is in communication with the court; there is no involvement of the BJP in the matter."

Channy said. "Congress leaders are always looking for excuses to target the BJP, but it is the court that will ultimately decide the course of action," he added.

Following the chargesheet, the Congress Party has launched a massive protest against the Central government and investigative agencies. Protests have been organised across the country, with several prominent leaders at the forefront.

Furthermore, Channy also sharply criticised the Punjab Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa, following his controversial remarks that "50 bombs have reached Punjab." Bajwa had claimed that 35 out of 50 bombs are currently unaccounted for in the state. Channy said that this remark has created panic among the public.

"Bajwa's statement is dangerous for Punjab's security. He must inform the police about his source and provide details on the whereabouts of the remaining bombs," Channi demanded. "His claim has created an atmosphere of fear, and law enforcement agencies are now compelled to take action."

Partap Singh Bajwa has come under fire for his remarks, where he said that 50 bombs have reached Punjab and 18 of them have already exploded, while the 32 bombs are yet to go off. However, Bajwa argued that his statement about several bombs in Punjab was revealed to him by a source who worried for his and his family's safety.

"I stated to a TV channel that my sources have warned me that several bombs have come to Punjab. 18 bombs have exploded, and 30-32 bombs are to be used. My source told me that I am in an important position, so I should stay aware since my family has already been a victim of terrorism," he added. (ANI)

