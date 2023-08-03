New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with NDA MPs where he advised them to start active preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Stay in your constituency as much as possible, let the schemes of the government reach the public, tell the benefits of those schemes to the public, make the public aware of the government's plans," PM Modi said at the meeting. The meeting lasted for about an hour, an important source told ANI.

On completion of 9 years, the "Jan Sampark Campaign" which is being run has to be carried forward continuously, PM Modi said directing further to work with full enthusiasm as only a few months were left for the elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with groups of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from Uttar Pradesh's Kashi and Awadh region on Wednesday ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls at Maharashtra Bhawan.

The dignitaries of the Cluster-3 meeting included Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah and hosted by Anupriya Patel and Mahendra Nath Pandey.

PM Modi also hold Cluster-4 meetings with the MPs from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Island, and Laskswadeep and the meeting lasted around one hour.

BJP chief JP Nadda was present in the meeting. The host ministers were Prahlad Joshi and V Muralidharan Pandey. The meeting was held at the Parliament Annexe building.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi held meetings with NDA MPs from West Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand and Braj region as part of BJP’s preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and urged them to maximise their connections with people, inform them of government schemes, remain grounded and give priority to programmes that have an impact at the grassroots, sources said.

The Prime Minister who chaired the meeting, called upon the MPs to plan programmes for upcoming festivals to increase their reach among people and try to establish direct connections with people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with NDA MPs from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand said that the journey of 25 years of the alliance has been unprecedented and the NDA intends to take it forward.

"The journey of 25 years of NDA has been unprecedented, we have to take it forward. Whatever role NDA has played is unprecedented. Together we will ensure victory in 2024," Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quoted as saying by a source in the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised winning in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls because, he said, the NDA government in nine years of power has done "unprecedented work in infrastructure development". (ANI)

