Patna (Bihar) [India], January 28 (ANI): In his first reaction to the political turmoil after handing over his resignation letter to the Governor, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the state of affairs in the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) formed one and a half years ago was 'not good'.

"I resigned as chief minister and requested the Governor to dissolve the government. The situation came to this pass as the state of affairs within the ruling alliance in Bihar wasn't good. I sought the advice and opinions of everyone before coming to this decision. I took all opinions and suggestions to heart. The government is being dissolved today," Nitish told reporters on Sunday.

"The, which was formed one and a half years ago, was sailing through choppy waters. Though we came together on the basis of a common minimum programme and promises to the people, we failed to live up to expectations and discharge our salient duties. Eventually, we fell out and even stopped being on speaking terms. I was left with no option but to sever all ties with the alliance," the JD(U) supremo said, targeting RJD.

The official handle of Raj Bhavan of Bihar on X posted that the Governor asked Nitish to discharge his administrative duties as the acting chief minister till a new government takes shape.

"Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and asked him to act as acting Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made," the Governor's office at Raj Bhawan posted on X.

Responding to the political quake in the state, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted from his official X handle, "Nitish Kumar is giving a tough competition to chameleons when it comes to changing his political stripes and partners. The people will not forgive this betrayal and those who took them for a ride. It's quite evident that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the BJP are scared of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and this political drama was enacted to shift public attention away from it."

Nitish Kumar arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Patna and handed over his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar earlier on Sunday.

Calling on the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Nitish told him, "We have decided to sever ties with the Mahagathbandhan in the state".

The development comes amid a deafening buzz that Nitish would rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), bringing an end to the 'Mahagathbandhan' rule in the state.

The fast-changing political events in the state were triggered by a social media post from former CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, in which she took a swipe at the JD(U) saying that while the 'socialist party' styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns.

If Nitish crosses over, it would mark the fourth time that he would be switching sides. (ANI)

