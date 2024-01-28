Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his frequent changes in political alliances, likening him to a chameleon. In a post on social media, Ramesh wrote, “Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours.” Ramesh further stated that the people of Bihar would not forgive those responsible for this perceived betrayal. He also suggested that the Prime Minister and the BJP were attempting to divert attention from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra through this political drama. His comments came shortly after Nitish Kumar announced his exit from the Mahagathbandhan, paving the way for a possible return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar CM: JDU President Quits Ruling Alliance, Hands Over Resignation Letter to Governor Rajendra Arlekar (Watch Video).

Jairam Ramesh Attacks Nitish Kumar

बार-बार राजनीतिक साझेदार बदलने वाले नीतीश कुमार रंग बदलने में गिरगिटों को कड़ी टक्कर दे रहे हैं। इस विश्वासघात के विशेषज्ञ और उन्हें इशारों पर नचाने वालों को बिहार की जनता माफ़ नहीं करेगी। बिलकुल साफ़ है की भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा से प्रधानमंत्री और भाजपा घबराए हुए हैं और उससे… https://t.co/v47tQ8ykaw — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 28, 2024

