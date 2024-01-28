Patna, January 28: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Patna and handed over his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday. Calling on the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Nitish told him, "We have decided to sever ties with the Mahagathbandhan in the state". The development comes amid a deafening buzz that Nitish would rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), bringing an end to the 'Mahagathbandhan' rule in the state. Nitish Kumar Resigns as Bihar CM: JDU President Meets Governor, Announces Decision to Sever Ties With Mahagathbandhan

The fast-changing political events in the state were triggered by a social media post from former CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, in which she took a swipe at the JD(U) saying that while the 'socialist party' styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns. If Nitish crosses over, it would mark the fourth time that he would be switching sides. ‘Thank You Tejashwi’: RJD Puts Out Full-Page Advertisements in Bihar Newspapers Amid Nitish Kumar Switchover Claims (Watch Video)

#WATCH | Patna | Bihar outgoing CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar says, "Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state. This situation came because not everything was alright...I was getting views from… pic.twitter.com/wOVGFJSKKH — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP at 78; JD(U) at 45, Congress at 19, the CPI (M-L) at 12, CPI(M) and CPI at 2 each, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s at 4. Another two seats are with the AIMIM and an Independent. Earlier, in a fresh post, Rohini Acharya said her fight against 'communal forces' will continue till death. "Our fight against the communal forces will continue till our last breath," she posted on X.