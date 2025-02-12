Shillong, Feb 12 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, during the first live pre-budget consultation session for FY 2025-26, on Wednesday said the state's own tax revenue has increased from Rs 1,450 crore in 2018 to Rs 3,217 crore now.

The CM said the excise revenue has also increased from Rs 199 crore to Rs 458 crore in six years and expressed hope that it will cross Rs 520 crore this year.

He attributed this growth to the government's efforts to plug loopholes and improve revenue collection, particularly in the excise sector.

"From Rs 199 crore to Rs 500 crore reflects the commitment of this government to plug the loopholes that are there," Sangma said.

He also emphasised the role of technology in minimising leakages, saying, "We have to implement technology in a correct manner to monitor every movement and every sale that takes place."

The CM also focused on the education sector, saying the state has increased its budget for schools and higher and technical education, with expenditure rising from Rs 1,085 crore to Rs 2,338 crore, reflecting a 14 per cent jump.

Sangma noted that nearly 2,500 schools have received new buildings or renovations over the last four years. He also said the Shillong Medical College will begin operations in September-October 2025.

Regarding Tura Medical College, Sangma highlighted challenges in staffing, particularly the shortage of doctors and professors, but assured that efforts are underway to address the issue.

On private investment in education, the CM said the state is pushing for more private universities in the region, anticipating positive news in the coming months.

He acknowledged the complexities within the education system but expressed confidence that with sustained efforts, the sector would improve.

"It requires a lot of efforts to untie the knots that have been created in the education department. I am not blaming anybody but through the years a lot of complications come up and slowly steadily and surgically we will have to untangle these knots while balancing the overall system and looking at finances in it. Hopefully it will improve and a lot is being planned and a lot of budget is being put in for schools and higher and technical education," he added.

