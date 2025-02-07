Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 7 (PTI) Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 7 (PTI) A statue of Emperor Harshvardhan would be installed in the Maha Kumbh fair area, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Central President Alok Kumar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) All India Executive Member Indresh Kumar said on Friday.

Addressing the conclusion of the Buddhist Maha Kumbh Yatra, Indresh Kumar said Harshvardhan was a great donor who attended every Kumbh and donated food and clothes.

While he was a Hindu, he adopted Buddhism to spread the message of compassion and friendship, he said.

In the last Kumbh (2019), a statue of the emperor was installed at Harshvardhan Chowk near the Prayagraj Sangam, however, due to the construction of a new flyover, it was relocated to an intersection near CMP Degree College, Kumar said.

For the first time, Buddhist monks and lamas from 11 countries participated in large numbers in the Maha Kumbh and took a dip at the Sangam, the VHP said in a statement.

Exiled Tibetan Defence Minister Gary Dolma said that Buddhists and Sanatanis have come together at Maha Kumbh and it feels wonderful.

Bhadant Nag Vansha from Myanmar said, “This is my first time at the Maha Kumbh. Buddhists and Sanatanis share many similarities and work for world peace. We want to see India and its people happy."

Bhanthe Ven Watthan Damong from Laos said, “If we stay united, we will be safe and can show the world the path of goodness.”

Monk Aryavansh Mahathero praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for promoting mutual brotherhood and harmony, saying the event would send a message of happiness, peace, and prosperity to the world.

Buddhist monk Devanand Vardhan said such a large gathering of Buddhist monks at Maha Kumbh was happening for the first time.

Bhadant Sheel Ratan of the International Buddhist Research Institute said, “We were one, are one, and will remain one. Buddha's ideology is Sanatan. India will once again unite and become Jagadguru.”

Buddhist monks from Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Tibet, Japan, Korea, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam also participated in the Buddhist Maha Kumbh Yatra.

