New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday chaired a meeting with Public Works Department and Irrigation and Flood Control Board officials and asked them to stay alert and active in responding to waterlogging complaints in the city, an official statement said.

He also asked officials to remain vigilant throughout the rainy season to ensure that water does not accumulate on roads.

“The foremost responsibility of a responsible government is to not take any problem being faced by the people lightly and a steadfast administration is paramount for a people-oriented government which the Delhi government is," Jain said in a statement.

The meeting also discussed the problem of waterlogging in Narela Industrial Estate because of the low capacity of the existing drain in the area.

"Be it maintenance, cleanliness, desilting, or even building new drains if required, it should be done as soon as possible. Not only just in Narela but anywhere in the city so that the people of Delhi don't face any problems due to waterlogging,” Jain said.

In a similar meeting held last month, the minister had directed officials to refurbish roads quickly which have were damaged due to waterlogging.

