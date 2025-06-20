New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) India's stealth frigate INS Teg has reached Mauritius' capital, Port Louis, and will participate in several engagements, including a yoga session onboard on Saturday (International Yoga Day).

The stealth frigate, which is on an operational deployment to the south-west Indian Ocean Region, would be undertaking joint surveillance of Mauritian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) along with the Mauritius National Coast Guard (NCG) ships and aircraft, besides participating in a wide range of professional and social interactions, the defence ministry said on Friday.

This visit reaffirms India's commitment towards ensuring the safety of the global commons and to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (lUU) fishing, the ministry said in a statement.

It also reinforces the Indian Navy's shared commitment towards cooperative maritime security in the region.

The International Day of Yoga will be commemorated during the visit (June 19-22) with a "joint yoga session onboard," bringing together personnel from the Indian Navy, Mauritius NCG and members of the Indian diaspora.

INS Teg of the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy was commissioned on April 27, 2012.

"During her port call at Port Louis, the ship's engagements include a wide range of professional and social interactions, harbour training of NCG personnel, community service and sports activities," according to the official note.

"On arrival at Port Louis on June 19, the Commanding Officer called on the COMCG (Commander Coast Guard), Commissioner of Police, and Secretary to Cabinet, reaffirming the commitment to strengthening India-Mauritius maritime cooperation," it said.

The Mauritius NCG personnel are planned to be trained in various disciplines such as fire fighting, damage control and basic seamanship onboard INS Teg, and the crew of the ship will be familiarised with the facilities of the NCG.

"Friendly sports fixtures versus personnel of the NCG and recreational activities are also planned for the ship's crew. The visit is aimed to further strengthen maritime security cooperation and bilateral relations between the two nations," it added.

