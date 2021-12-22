Panaji (Goa) [India], December 22 (ANI): The real estate sector has welcomed the inauguration of a skill development centre in Goa by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hoped that the move will change the dynamics in the area, especially for the real estate segment.

It is being seen as a big plus for the commercial and residential real estate market in Goa and drives fresh interest and investment in Goa.

During his recent visit to Goa, the Prime Minister inaugurated the aviation skill development centre at MOPA Airport.

The new aviation skill development centre will help in imparting requisite training to students and ensuring that they are industry-ready. It is expected to open a new stream of opportunities for the area and also give a major fillip to the tourism sector.

During his visit, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for a gas-insulated substation at Dabolim-Navelim in Margao and inaugurated a super speciality block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa District Hospital.

Welcoming this move, Aditya Kushwaha, CEO and Director, Axis Ecorp said that "it is a step in the right direction and will help in unlocking the potential of the area".

He added that Goa attracts a lot of tourists from the world over and the opening of an aviation skill centre at the MOPA airport will enable the youth to explore newer opportunities and make them job-ready. "Infrastructure development in the area will also provide a massive boost to the local economy and increase the per capita income of the citizens. We have earmarked a budget of Rs 100 crore and will be utilizing it to develop world-class hotel apartments and villas in Sindhudurg, which is close to the upcoming airport."

Echoing a similar sentiment Kapil Kapur, Director, Bullmen Realty said the establishment of skill development centre at MOPA airport is indeed a positive move.

"Goa has already seen immense investment which would result in economic growth. These new announcements will bring in further investment in the region. Once the MOPA airport is operational, corporate travel and leisure opportunities will also get a boost. We believe Goa and its surrounding areas will continue to get continued interest from investors and end-users alike."

MOPA airport is being seen as a big game-changer for this region and it is expected to spell boom for Goa and its peripheral areas, which includes Dodamarg. Almost 50 per cent of the work for the MOPA airport is already done and the project is expected to be ready by 2022.

In Goa every year, thousands of tourists from India and abroad visit the sandy beaches of this region. It is believed that the inflow of tourists will increase multiple folds once the state gets its own international airport.

Not only Goa but the neighbouring Sindhudurg district which is known for its majestic falls, virgin beaches and historical forts too is expected to gain significantly once this airport is operational. It is also expected to open a window of opportunity for local producers and small businesses in the area.

All the development will not only attract more real estate players but also result in a 20-30 per cent escalation in the land prices.

Tourism has taken a major hit in the last couple of years due to the breakout of the pandemic. The opening of international airports such as MOPA will help revive the sector and infuse positivity.

On the occasion of Goa Liberation Day celebrations, the Prime Minister inaugurated multiple development projects at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Panaji.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi had said, "The natural beauty of Goa has always been its hallmark. But now, the government here is empowering another identity of Goa. The new identity of the state is that it 'tops' in every field of work. Elsewhere, when the work starts or the work progresses, Goa finishes it."

"The land of Goa, the air of Goa, the sea of Goa, have been blessed with a wonderful gift of nature. And today, this enthusiasm of the people of Goa is adding to the pride of liberation," he added. (ANI)

