Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey believes that Bitcoin will replace the US Dollar in future. Cardi B, an American rapper and songwriter, asked on Twitter whether crypto will replace the dollar. In a reply to her tweet, Dorsey confirmed that Bitcoin will replace the United States national currency. Cryptocurrency prices in India today (22 Dec 2021).

Cardi B's tweet reads, "Do you think crypto is going to replace the dollar?" Dorsey wrote, "Yes, Bitcoin will".

Yes, Bitcoin will — jack⚡️ (@jack) December 21, 2021

After the tweet went viral, Bitcoin saw a decent short term rally, weeks after a significant drop. This is not the first time Dorsey has tweeted about Bitcoin. In August 2021, Jack had tweeted that Bitcoin will unite a deeply divided country. Apart from Dorsey, Elon Musk's tweets have also resulted in Bitcoin price fluctuations.

As a reminder, Bitcoin is the world's number one digital currency. Last month, Dorsey resigned from his role as the CEO of Twitter and now is the CEO of financial services firm 'Block', which was known as Square. Dorsey has been supporting Bitcoin for quite a while now. Jack is also rumoured to transfer his Square equity shares worth $1 billion to start a small LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief.

