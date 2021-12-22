Chennai, Dec 22: Thoothukudi Central police of Tamil Nadu said on Wednesday that it has arrested six persons in connection with the seizure of 20 kg of Brown Sugar which is worth Rs 21 crore in the international market.

A special team of Police led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sampath was constituted by the Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police, S. Jayakumar after a tip-off that brown sugar in large quantity has reached the city. Odisha: Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized in Dhenkanal; Two Arrested.

Police team zeroed in on one Anzar Ali and nabbed him, who on interrogation informed about the presence of two more people -- Imran Khan and Marimuthu who had concealed the contraband.

On searching the residences of Anzar Ali and Imran Khan, police could seize only 50 gram and 110 gram of brown sugar respectively and on further investigation, it was revealed that three bags of brown sugar were concealed at the residence of Anthonymuthu, an accomplice at Tharuvaikulam near Thoothukudi central town.

Two other accomplices, Kasali and Prem were also nabbed and taken into custody by the police. Thoothukudi police informed that a total of six persons would have been arrested and will be produced before the judicial magistrate court later on Wednesday.

