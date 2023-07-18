Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) Nine people including two policemen and as many mediapersons were injured Tuesday in stone pelting during a protest in Jaipur by BJP youth wing leaders against the alleged gangrape of a Dalit girl in Jodhpur, police said, adding eight protesters were detained.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers organised another protest near the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) office in Ajmer against cases of recruitment exam paper leak.

Also Read | Indian Building Complex in Gujarat’s Surat Surpasses Pentagon to Become Largest Office in the World, PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate This Year (Watch Video).

BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya, who participated in the 'Yuva Aakrosh Maha Gherav Demonstration' at Ajmer, claimed "unprovoked lathi charge on our workers resulted in the hospitalization of more than 70 people. Four are seriously injured while the condition of two is critical."

Ajmer Police Circle Officer (North) Chhavi Sharma, however, said no one was injured when the police pushed back the protesters as prohibitory orders were in force in the Civil Lines area and they tried to cross the barricading by climbing over it.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Government Has Sanctioned 1.19 Crore Houses Under PMAY-U, 75 Lakh Houses Delivered, Says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

She said two women constables were injured in the scuffle between the protesters who were pushed back using "mild force".

In Jaipur, meanwhile, Yuva Morcha activists demonstrated at the main gate of the Rajasthan University campus demanding justice for the Jodhpur gangrape victim.

Police said stones were pelted from inside the university campus when official stopped the protesters from blocking the JLN Road.

Gandhinagar police officer Surendra Yadav said five students, two media persons and two policemen were injured in the stone-pelting. He said that the protesters also broke the camera of a media person.

He informed eight activists have been detained under Section 151 of CrPC on charges of disturbing peace.

The 17-year-old Dalit girl who had eloped with her boyfriend was allegedly gang-raped by three college students in front of him in Jodhpur on Sunday.

On the BJYM protest in Ajmer, a party leader claimed some workers, including the state president of the BJP's Yuva Morcha, were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Ajmer District Superintendent of Police Chunaram Jat said the protesters were dispersed under section 129 of the CrPC (asking assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of the public peace to disperse).

Surya said in his address 19 consecutive paper leaks were reported in the state in the last four-and-a-half-year causing immense injustice to youth.

"We will create a movement in the entire state and bring a new government under the leadership in Rajasthan," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)