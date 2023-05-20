New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for opposing the ordinance brought by the central government on control of services in the national capital and said that Kejriwal should stop doing petty politics.

"I welcome the Ordinance. I hope Arvind Kejriwal will have the sense in the future to focus on the development of Delhi while having better coordination with the Lt Governor and the Central Government. He should stop doing petty politics," Bidhuri said in a tweet.

Earlier on Friday an ordinance was passed by the Centre to constitute the 'National Capital Civil Services Authority' in Delhi. This comprises the Delhi CM, Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of the Delhi government. They will now decide on the transfer and posting of Group 'A' officers and DANICS officers serving in Delhi government.

It has been brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the SC judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Notably, this comes days after a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict, said that the Delhi government must have control over services, and the Lieutenant Governor is bound by its decision.

Earlier, BJP welcomed the ordinance brought by the central government regarding the transfer, posting, vigilance and other incidental matters in the national capital.

As per the party statement, Delhi is the capital of the country, the whole of India has the right over it and for quite some time the administrative dignity of Delhi has been hurt by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Meanwhile, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) on late Friday lashed out at the Centre for bringing an ordinance notifying rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters, and termed it an "act of dishonesty and treachery". (ANI)

