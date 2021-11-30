New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Following the suspension of 12 MPs for the remaining part of the winter session, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the move is like strangulating the voice of Opposition in the Parliament.

"Opposition parties are meeting today to discuss the future course of action. There is no question of offering an apology. MPs were suspended against the rules of the House. This action is like strangulating the voice of Opposition in Rajya Sabha," Kharge told media persons.

As many as 12 MPs from the opposition parties were suspended from Parliament's winter session for allegedly creating ruckus on the last day of the Monsoon Session.

The suspension came after Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the Vice President, for shocking violence on the last day of the Monsoon Session.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The action has been taken against them for the 'indiscipline' in the monsoon session of the house.The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena. (ANI)

