Ahmedabad/Surat/Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 22 (ANI): Streets wore a deserted look as night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am was imposed in Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot on Saturday.

With the spike in coronavirus cases in the state, the Gujarat government decided on Friday to impose a night curfew in Surat and Rajkot from November 21.

The announcement came as a 57-hour-long weekend curfew came into effect from 9 pm on Saturday in three states, which will end at 6 am on November 23.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel announced curfew between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am in Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara cities from Saturday. "The curfew will remain in force until further announcement. I urge citizens to cooperate with authorities to contain the virus," Patel said in a statement.

According to the state government, the total count has gone up to 1,95,917. The state has seen 1,78,786 recoveries and 3,846 people have died due to the disease. The state has 13,285 active cases.

Ahmedabad recorded 354 new cases and 1,271 discharged/recovered cases while nine people succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

