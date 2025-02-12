Dehradun, Feb 12 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday clarified that strict provisions have been made in the recently implemented Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to maintain confidentiality of information given at the time of registration of marriage, divorce and live-in relationships, and no detail recorded in the registration will be accessible to any third person.

The UCC was implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27 and it is the first state in independent India to do so. Under UCC, registration of marriage, divorce and inheritance as well as live-in relationships has been made mandatory.

Also Read | Samay Raina Breaks Silence on 'Vulgar Remarks' Controversy Surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia, Says 'Have Deleted All Videos Related to India's Got Latent Show From YouTube'.

Uttarakhand Additional Secretary (Home) Nivedita Kukreti said no third person will have access to the information given at the time of registration of services under the UCC.

Only the number of registrations under UCC will be made public and it will not include anyone's personal information, she said.

Also Read | RSMSSB Rajasthan CET Graduation Level Result 2025 Declared at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

Kukreti said confidentiality of information has been given top priority in UCC and details of personal information given for any service such as name, address, mobile number, Aadhaar number, religion, caste and other such information will not be made public at any level.

She said only the person who has applied for a service under UCC can ask for information related to his application either himself or through a joint application with another person. Apart from this, no one else has access to the information.

According to her, the information of registration under UCC will also be sent to the police station only for record and the concerned police station in-charge will have access to the details given in any such registration only under the supervision of the concerned senior superintendent of police.

She said if the information is misused at any level, action will be taken against the concerned according to the rules.

However, some legal experts have expressed doubts that this will violate people's right to privacy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)