Lucknow, Jan 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the basis of democracy is the legislature and a strong and competent legislature creates a strong democracy.

Speaking on the occasion of the farewell ceremony of some members of the legislative council after completion of their tenures, he said, “The largest legislature of the country is that of UP and its Upper House has always set the criteria for the legislature.”

“It is natural that a person, who comes here, goes after completing his tenure and this sequence continues” he added.

"The biggest role in empowering and enabling the legislature depends on how effectively the members make their point with ease and simplicity by the medium of dialogue," the CM pointed out.

The tenures of 11 members of the legislative council end on January 30.

They are Council Chairman Ramesh Yadav, deputy CM Dinesh Sharma (BJP), Swatantra Dev Singh (BJP), Laxman Acharya (BJP), Ahmed Hassan (SP), Ashu Malik (SP), Ram Jatan Rajbhar, Virenda Singh, Saheb Singh Saini, Pradeep Kumar Jatav and Dharam Veer Singh Ashok (all BSP).

Of them, Dinesh Sharma, Swatantra Dev Singh and Laxman Acharya of the BJP and Ahmed Hassan of the Samajwadi Party have been re-elected.

Paying homage to Om Prakash Sharma, who was the longest serving member of the legislative council and died on January 21, the CM said, “His contribution to the field of education is unforgettable and how he used his 48 years of membership for the cause of education is also an example to others.”

