Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said a strong, just and independent judiciary is a must for the protection and promotion of democratic values.

"For this, the Bar will play an important role," Dhankhar said speaking at a programme of the Bar Council of Rajasthan here.

Stressing that public confidence in institutions can be sustained only by exemplary adherence to transparency and accountability, he said, "Democracy is best nurtured when all constitutional institutions are wholly in sync and confined to their respective domain."

Recalling his days as the West Bengal Governor, Dhankhar said he once told his wife that after his term comes to an end, he will go to the legal profession but she said it won't happen.

He said his candidature for the post of the vice president came as a surprise to him. "It absolutely came as a big surprise to me but it fructified her wish," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the Bar, the Vice President said his life has been shaped by lawyers and judges.

Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court M M Shrivastava, Chairman of Bar Council Sunil Beniwal and others were also present in the function.

Prior to the function, the Vice President held a meeting with Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhavan.

They held discussions on matters related to the development of the state, according to a spokesperson.

It was the first visit of Dhankhar to his home state after being elected as the Vice President.

Earlier in the day, he first visited his native Kithana village in Jhujhunu district.

"Kithana is in my heart. Whatever I am is because of Kithana," he said referring to his attachment to his native place.

He offered prayers at a village temple, met his family members, relatives and other villagers besides laying the foundation stone of a school.

He also visited the Salasar Balaji temple in Churu and Khatu Shyamji temple in Sikar before reaching Jaipur.

