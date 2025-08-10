Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot where a portion of an under-construction structure collapsed during the making of a gate located on the Khaparkheda to Koradi Temple route in Nagpur on Saturday. Inspector Krupal Mule of 5 Battalion of Pune, NDRF, claimed that the structure had completely collapsed when the team arrived.

Inspector Mule told ANI, "When the team of 5 Battalion NDRF reached here, the structure had completely collapsed. When we asked, we were told that everyone who was working here was injured, but all of them were rescued. Nobody was found trapped here. We first conducted a physical search here, followed by a canine search. There doesn't seem to be anyone trapped here so far. But we will first have to clear the debris, and only after that can a comment be made..."

Also Read | Delhi Metro Records Highest-Ever Daily Ridership With Over 81.8 Lakh Journeys on August 8.

When asked about the reason for the collapse, he said, "It is being said that construction work was ongoing and due to vibrations (of equipment), it all collapsed at once. There is a 4-5 ft tall pile of debris here."

Moreover, while speaking to ANI, Nagpur Joint CP Navinchandra Reddy said, "Debris is being removed. Around 12-15 people who were injured have been shifted to the hospital. All of them are stable."

Also Read | Punjab Drug Haul: Former Security Officer of Punjab Congress MLA Arrested in Drug Trafficking Case.

When asked if the rescue work is still going on, he said, "There's no rescue work going on right now; only the work of removing the debris is going on."

A portion of an under-construction structure collapsed during the making of a gate located on the Khaparkheda to Koradi Temple route in Nagpur on Saturday. A few construction workers were feared trapped there. No casualties have been reported so far. NDRF and the Police had initiated a rescue operation.

Speaking to ANI, Nagpur DM Vipin Itankar said, "When RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) for slab was being put in, it collapsed. The labourers who were working suffered minor injuries. They were 15-16 in number. Some have been shifted to Nandini Hospital, and some to Max Hospital."

Nagpur DM added, "As per protocol, NDRF, Police Department and Revenue Department are present here. The debris is being removed with the help of machines."

He also urged the public not to spread rumours. "I have a request that the rumours should not be spread that there are so many 50 people, 15-16 have been shifted and have minor injuries, and the work of removing the debris is going on."

Sanjay Meena, Metropolitan Commissioner, Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) reiterated to ANI, "15-16 people were injured. There are no grievous injuries. They are in the hospital. The collector has given his official statement. Construction work of Koradi temple was ongoing here. Contractors under NMRDA were working here. How this happened can be spoken about only after a complete inquiry. We will have a detailed inquiry. There are no casualties so far."

An eyewitness, Ratnadeep Rangari, told ANI that nine people have been rescued so far. "We rescued nine people. They have sustained injuries and have been taken to hospitals. People fell down when the slab collapsed. They were covered in blood," he said.

The incident took place between 8:00 and 8:15 pm on Saturday on the Khaparkheda-Koradi Temple road. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)