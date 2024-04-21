New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation's (NCRTC) student outreach programme drives school students onto Namo Bharat trains in order to enhance their awareness about the regional rapid transit system (RRTS), a statement said on Sunday.

As part of this initiative, school students were invited to participate in rides aboard the state-of-the-art Namo Bharat trains.

This immersive experience not only acquainted the students with the cutting-edge technology and comfort of the Namo Bharat, but also underscored the importance of sustainable and efficient transportation solutions for the National Capital Region (NCR), it said.

This initiative has been a resounding success, with students from across the NCR actively participating in various educational activities aimed at familiarising them with the RRTS corridor. The outreach programme encompasses school visits, knowledge sessions, painting competitions, nukkad nataks (street plays), and most notably, exhilarating train rides on the Namo Bharat, the statement stated.

Recognising the pivotal role children play as ambassadors for societal initiatives, the NCRTC has made concerted efforts to engage with these school children to make the awareness program engaging and interactive. It includes a painting competition with a specific theme related to the project, it said.

They have been shown interactive videos to enhance their understandings. The children were encouraged to actively participate by sharing their understanding of the project. The session concluded with a street play that delivered key messages related to the project, it stated.

These outreach programmes served as platforms for the students to not only learn about the RRTS project but also expressed their creativity and understanding through various mediums. By fostering an environment of curiosity and participation, NCRTC aimed to instil a sense of ownership and enthusiasm among the younger generation towards embracing the Namo Bharat trains as a preferred mode of transport in the future, the statement said.

Presently, a 34-km section between Sahibabad and Modi Nagar North of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, which includes eight stations, is operational for passengers. The construction is advancing swiftly on the remaining stretches and the entire 82-km corridor is anticipated to be operational by 2025, it added.

