Gurugram, Feb 22 (PTI) Gurugram police rescued a Class 11 student who was allegedly kidnapped when he was returning from school. Three suspects have been detained.

A complaint was filed by the boy's father after he did not return home from school by 6 pm on Tuesday. The father claimed that a classmate told him that some people came in a car and kidnapped his son.

Also Read | Supreme Court Will Take Decision on Shiv Sena Symbol Row in Further Hearing, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

The father said he received three calls on his mobile phone where the caller demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh and gave him a location in Bhondsi area.

A police team conducted a raid at the location and rescued the student after detaining three suspects.

Also Read | UP Budget 2023 Highlights: New Budget Lays Thrust on Expanding Metro, Urban Infrastructure; Provides Over Rs 1300 Crore for RRTS Project.

An FIR was registered under sections 365 (kidnap), 384 (extortion) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the Sector 40 police station.

“The student was handed over to his family safely and we are questioning the suspects to verify the facts," said Virender Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

A senior police officer said that the matter seems to be of "some enmity". PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)