New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): A study conducted by doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences to assess the level of satisfaction among Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) beneficiary patients has revealed that at least 99 per cent patients were satisfied with the treatment and 93 per cent patients have rated the scheme as "very good to excellent" scheme.

The cross-sectional descriptive study was conducted by Monika Rajput under the guidance of Dr Shakti Kumar Gupta, medical superintendent at AIIMS's R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences.

Among 1,127 patients who were treated for eye illnesses under the scheme at RP Eye centre since its implementation in the institute on September 26, 2018, till March 31, 2020, the study was conducted on 111 patients who were randomly selected and interviewed by using satisfaction questionnaire validated by an expert panel.

About 72 per cent of the beneficiary patients were male and 28 per cent were females.

"About 99.1 per cent beneficiary patients were satisfied with the doctors for their treatment and respectful behaviour and 98.20 per cent patients were satisfied with the medical services provided by nursing staff, Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitra (PMAM) and other healthcare staff. At least 88 per cent surgeries were performed on the scheduled time and 97 per cent received prescribed medicines from the hospital on discharge," said Dr Gupta, while revealing the findings on the 2nd anniversary of AB-PMJAY since its launch on September 23, 2018.

In response to a question related to the awareness about AB-PMJAY scheme, at least 96.4 per cent beneficiary patients were aware of the scheme, 92 per cent patients were having either the PM Letter or the Golden Card and 94.6 per cent had cashless access to treatment, the study said.

The highest number of beneficiaries was students (28.83 per cent) followed by labourers (24.32 per cent), farmers (17.12 per cent) and housewives (13.51 per cent) respectively.

The study also noted that at least the highest number of the beneficiary patients were from Uttar Pradesh (43 per cent), followed by Bihar (23.42 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (18.92 per cent). Below 1 per cent patients were registered from Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Uttrakhand.

AB-PMJAY is the flagship scheme of the Central government that provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 Crore poor and vulnerable families (about 53 crore beneficiaries).

Launched on September 23, 2018 from Ranchi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM-JAY has provided 1.26 crore cashless secondary and tertiary level treatments to citizens till date. (ANI)

