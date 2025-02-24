Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Subhadra Shakti Mela 2025 at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar, continued its successful journey on Day 2, drawing a massive crowd. Following the grand inauguration, the second day featured vibrant cultural performances, bustling stalls, and impressive sales for Self-Help Group (SHG) entrepreneurs.

A highlight of the mela was the live demonstration stalls featuring traditional crafts from remote corners of Odisha. Bampada Jaukandhei SHG from Remuna, Baleswar, showcased the making of Lac products, while SRI Jagannatha PG from Anandpur, Keonjhar, demonstrated Paper Mache artistry. Other crafts included wooden statues and idols by Maa Baibhava Laxmi SHG from Nuapada, golden grass creations by Satyanasi PG from Kendrapada, Sabai crafts by Swayang Sahayak Dal from Mayurbhanj, and terracotta pottery by Kulibahal Terracotta PG.

With over 300 stalls, the mela offered diverse products ranging from handicrafts and handlooms to organic produce and millet-based snacks. Traditional arts like Dhokra, Sabai grass crafts, and Kotpad textiles earned widespread appreciation. The handloom section featuring Sambalpuri, Kotpad, and Bomkai sarees also reported brisk sales.

The food stalls run by SHGs, offering millet-based delicacies, emerged as a major attraction. These stalls not only highlighted Odisha's culinary heritage but also promoted sustainable and nutritious eating habits.

On Day 1 alone, SHG stalls generated business exceeding Rs15 lakh, reflecting the growing demand for their handmade, sustainable products.

As evening approached, cultural performances enthralled the audience. Students from Satyabadi Sangeet Mahavidyalaya presented a breathtaking Odissi dance, followed by a melody night featuring artists Sashank Sekhar and Lipsa Mohapatra, leaving the audience captivated.

With record-breaking footfall and high enthusiasm on Day 2, Subhadra Shakti Mela 2025 promises more exciting events and showcases in the coming days. Visitors are encouraged to experience Odisha's rich culture, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial spirit first-hand. (ANI)

