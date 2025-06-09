Puri (Odisha) [India], June 9 (ANI): Padma Shri awardee and renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik on Monday created a sand sculpture on Puri beach to mark 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led government, highlighting the journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Narendra Modi first took oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, and is currently serving his third consecutive term. Last year, he took oath as Prime Minister on June 9 after winning elections for the third term.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Accident: 4 Persons Killed, 6 Injured After Falling off Overcrowded Moving Train in Thane.

Recently, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Union Minister JP Nadda highlighted the government's various achievements, including good governance, change in India's "political culture," and several bold decisions taken over the past 11 years.

Addressing a press conference, Nadda said that Prime Minister Modi has changed the country's political culture and established a new normal and a new order.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Services Delayed: Fire Incident at Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Metro Station Delays Services on Pink Line Between Shiv Vihar and Majlis Park Delayed.

Nadda said, "We are completing 11 years under PM Modi's leadership. It is very difficult to confine 11 years in a press conference. The work done under PM Modi's leadership is written in the golden words because of the unimaginable and unique works. PM Modi has changed the country's politics, political culture. The country was appeased 11 years ago. Earlier, saving a political chair by dividing the society was the norm. When I say he changed the political culture of the country, it means politics of performance, responsive and responsible government, along with politics of report card, which means we are accountable. The work we are doing is in front of the public."

"I can proudly say that in the last 11 years, the government led by PM Modi has changed the culture of Indian politics and established a new normal, a new order. This government is effective, this government takes strong decisions, it is a government that brings economic discipline," he added.

Lauding the efforts of the Modi government, the BJP National President noted that the past 11 years have laid a strong foundation for a truly developed and self-reliant India.

He asserted, "Modi Govt is a people-led government which has people's participation. Over the past years, we have brought transparency and built a forward-looking, futuristic administration. That is why we talk about Viksit Bharat. This is the Amrit Kaal. The past 11 years have laid a strong foundation for a truly developed and self-reliant India.

"Slamming the UPA government before 2014, Nadda stated that previous governments were full of corruption and a prevailing sense of negativity, but PM Modi changed the negativism to optimism, and people proudly say, "Modi hai to mumkin hai."

"Before 2014, the previous government was full of corruption and a prevailing sense of negativity. But after 2014, under the leadership of PM Modi, that sentiment changed. The negativism changed to optimism. Now people proudly say, "Modi hai to mumkin hai. Today, we are doing development along with keeping best practices. PM Modi has said that this decade will prove to be the base of the development of a future Viksit Bharat. This is why our every policy was focused on perform, transform, reform..." the Union Minister said.

The BJP President highlighted the notable decisions taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, including abrogation of Article 370, abolition of Triple Talaq, bringing of the Waqf Amendment Act and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), etc.

Nadda said, "In the last 11 years, we have moved forward with the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. Abrogation of Article 370, the country had accepted that this was not possible, but the Modi government removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The turnout in the Lok Sabha was 58.46 per cent, while the turnout in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections was 63 per cent. This change has come due to the bold decision of the Modi government. Similarly, the abolition of Triple Talaq was a tragedy for women and humanity. Even Muslim countries didn't have the system of Triple Talaq. Similarly, the Waqf Amendment Act, the Citizenship Amendment Act, demonetization, and women's reservation." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)