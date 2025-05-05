Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): A sudden change in weather on Monday resulted in rainfall in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including the state capital Bhopal, turning the weather pleasant and providing much-needed relief to the residents from the ongoing heat.

According to the Meteorological office, the weather is likely to remain the same for two days which cause rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in various parts of the state. The Met office has also predicted that some districts of eastern Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive hailstorms.

Arun Sharma, a meteorologist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, told ANI, "If we look at the weather in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, then scattered rainfall has been recorded in west MP. Indore has received the maximum rainfall of 70 mm. Similarly, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are observed at 13 different locations in the state. Indore recorded the maximum speed at 111 km/h. Also, three places received hailstorms in the state."

While in East MP, isolated rainfall occurred and one place received hailstorm. Singrauli district recorded the highest speed of gusty wind at 80 kmph, he added.

"Due to yesterday's western disturbance over North-West Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan, weather conditions remained affected today. The system still remains between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above sea level. Besides, a cyclonic circulation is present over north-west Madhya Pradesh at 1.5 km height and another is formed over south Uttar Pradesh at 0.9 km. Similarly, an East-West Trough is passing by the 850 hPa level. As a result of these circumstances, the sporadic rainfall will continue in most districts of Madhya Pradesh for today and tomorrow," Sharma said.

Additionally, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds ranging between 50 kmph and 60 kmph will be recorded at various places in the state, he said.

"Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for today in north-west districts of the state, which include Bhind, Morena, Gwalior, Datia, Sheopur and Shivpuri. On the other hand, districts of East MP, which include Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, Sidhi, Singhrauli, and Mauganj, are likely to receive hailstorms today and tomorrow," he added. (ANI)

