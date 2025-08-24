Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin welcomed INDIA bloc Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy at an event in Chennai on Sunday and said that the former judge who fought for justice and humanity during his tenure as a judge, will respect Tamil Nadu's emotions.

Ahead of the upcoming Vice Presidential elections slated to take place on September 9, the former judge kick-started his campaign in Tamil Nadu to gain support.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin said, "Those who trust in Democracy have accepted you as the VP candidate. In the past 60 years, he has worked for justice. He worked as an honest Judge and protected the Constitution. Why he is needed now is because the BJP is attempting to destroy the Constitution, and we need him to protect it. Sudharshan Reddy will respect Tamil Nadu's emotions. That is why he spoke at an event opposing NEP. It (NEP) won't lead to Diversity, said Justice Sudershan Reddy."

The Chief Minister alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the former Supreme Court judge a naxal.

"The Union Home Minister is calling a former judge a Naxal. They are unable to eradicate terrorism and want to blame it on him. The BJP is doing everything against Tamil Nadu and is seeking support under the cloak of Tamil man. This is an old trick. Hence, Sudershan Reddy, who fought for justice and humanity, will now protect democracy," he added.

Earlier, B Sudershan Reddy said that the election for the Vice President is not a battle but a clash of ideology, while highlighting that he disagrees with the ideology and not C P Radhakrishnan, NDA candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential elections.

The INDIA bloc picked former Supreme Court Judge, Justice B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential elections.

The announcement was made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital following the INDIA bloc meeting. Reddy will be contesting against NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan. (ANI)

