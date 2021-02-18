Kasaragod(Ker), Feb 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran has once again courted trouble with his alleged derogatory remarks against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family background.

This is the second time within a fortnight that the Congress MP from Kannur has targetted the CM and his father.

Slamming Sudhakaran for his 'casteist' remarks against Vijayan, CPI(M) leader K K Ragesh said he creates nuisance wherever he goes.

Alleging that some Left party leaders mocked the father of KPCC chief Mullapally Ramachandran, Sudhakaran called Vijayan's father a toddy tapper.

He was addressing a meeting in nearby Periya on Wednesday where he made the remarks.

Recently, Sudhakaran had stated that Vijayan, who hailed from a family of toddy tappers, now prefers to travel by a helicopter.

The remarks evoked criticism from several quarters, including his own party.

Reacting to Sudhakaran's comments, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP K K Ragesh in his facebook page said he causes 'public nuisance' wherever he goes.

He also alleged that the Congress leader was known for making such casteist remarks against the CM.

Ragesh urged senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take action against Sudhakaran.

