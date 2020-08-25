New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday said that the country needs a strong opposition to challenge the BJP and suggestions made for "renewal" of the Congress party was made in sincerity and shouldn't be treated as dissent.

Sharma's statement comes a day after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in which the letter written by over 20 Congress leaders, including himself, had come under heavy criticism from the central leadership and party colleagues.

"India needs a strong opposition to confront the BJP. Suggestions for party's renewal made in sincerity is not dissent. Wish all colleagues had read it," Sharma said through Twitter.

Responding to a tweet by Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha who said that signatories were "proponents of revival" and was not a "challenge to leadership but a parchment of action to strengthen the party", Sharma wrote: "Well said. The letter was written with the best interest of the party in our hearts and conveying shared concerns over the present environment in the country and sustained assault on the foundational values of the constitution."

Tankha was also a signatory to the letter, which called for "full time" active leadership, sweeping reforms, and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

After a marathon meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC), it was decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as party interim chief until such time as circumstances will permit and AICC session is convened. (ANI)

