New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Spacetech start-up Suhora Technologies has joined hands with a US-based firm to provide operational hyper-spectral earth observation data across a wide spectrum to customers, claiming to be the first company to provide such services in India.

The company, in a statement, said it has entered into a strategic partnership with US-based Orbital Sidekick (OSK), which operates a constellation of hyperspectral satellites with eight-metre spatial resolution across 472 bands.

"Through this partnership, Suhora will integrate OSK's advanced hyperspectral imagery into its flagship SPADE, a subscription-based SaaS platform which simplifies access to multi-sensor satellites (SAR, Optical, Thermal)," a company statement said.

With the addition of hyperspectral data, SPADE will soon provide users with unprecedented capability to detailed material detection and classification, supporting critical applications in geological and mineralogical applications, environmental applications and a range of strategic applications.

"The strategic applications enabled by this collaboration stand to benefit users globally, including India, by supporting smarter, data-driven decision-making and enhancing geospatial capabilities," Krishanu Acharya, CEO and Co-Founder of Suhora Technologies, said.

Suhora's users will benefit from better revisit rates with OSK's GHOSt constellation of five hyperspectral satellites, which provide comprehensive hyperspectral coverage available commercially, the statement said.

"The addition of hyperspectral data to our SPADE platform will empower our users to unlock new insights, from precise mineral mapping to real-time environmental monitoring to anomaly detections," Rupesh Kumar, CTO and Co-Founder of Suhora Technologies, said.

